As 450 revenue officials retire, work comes to halt

Malerkotla, April 8

Consequent upon expiry of contract of retired patwaris and kanungos, earlier recruited on contract basis, residents of about 1,000 revenue circles have felt pinch of the development as they have to loiter from pillar to post to get their petty jobs done.

Owing to implementation of the model code of conduct in view of the Lok Sabha election, the Punjab Government has sought permission of the Election Commission for continuation of the contract till the end of June, but residents see little hope as rival political parties might oppose the request.

Residents of localities falling under revenue circles with absent officials have urged the government to ensure that routine revenue works should be resumed by arranging multiple charges, till any permanent decision is taken and implemented. Commencement of new academic session and the harvesting season have necessitated the implementation of remedial action without further delay.

Farmers led by Iqbal Singh Gill, a congress leader of Jitwal Kalan village regretted that the state government had failed to take remedial action for vacation of around 1,000 revenue circles in the state though it was already clear that contract of over 450 retired revenue patwaris and kanungos was scheduled to expire on March 31.

The unconcern of the government has forced thousands of farmers to run from pillar to post to get their revenue related works during harvesting season done before cultivation of the next crop. “Leaving aside work related to transfer of ownership rights, almost all farmers need assistance of revenue officials for revenue related works during harvesting season,” argued Gill, adding that issuance of documents and certificates required for fresh admissions at educational institutes also required services of revenue patwaris.

Justifying demand raised by the residents, state president of Punjab Revenue Patwaris and Kanungo Union Harvir Singh Dhindsa said the outfit had already advised its members to cooperate with the administration by working diligently as smooth conduct of elections was moral duty of all government officials.

“Though we are not aware about action being taken by the government in this regard, we have already asked all our members to be ready for performing duties more diligently if additional charge of any other circle is given during this period of litmus test,” said Dhindsa.

The Tribune observations revealed that the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer had sought approval from Election Commission for extension of contract of captioned retired revenue patwaris after being approached by the Punjab Government. Though the civil administration is yet to receive any communiqué on the issue, it is learnt the ECI has given its nod for the approval.

Harvesting season a crucial time

