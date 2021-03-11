Barring 232 mandis in Punjab, rest to shut from today

Chandigarh, May 12
With the completion of the procurement process, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has decided to close all mandis, barring 232, across the state with effect from May 13 at 5 pm.
Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said among the 232 mandis, 18 were in Bathinda, 15 in Ludhiana West and East, 14 in Jalandhar, 13 in Barnala, 11 in Gurdaspur, 10 in Sangrur, nine each in Ferozepur and Patiala, eight each in Kapurthala and Moga, six in Mansa, five each in Muktsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali and Ropar, four each in Faridkot and Malerkotla, and three each in Fazilka and SBS Nagar.
The minister thanked the farmers, arhtiyas, labourers, transporters and government officials involved in the month-long exercise. He expressed satisfaction over the pace of purchase and the disbursal of MSP dues directly into the bank accounts of farmers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high
Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...
NIA arrests Chhota Shakeel’s 2 aides for handling activities, financial transactions of Dawood’s crime syndicate
Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) w...
US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...
Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far
5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved