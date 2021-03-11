Barring 232 mandis in Punjab, rest to shut from today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

With the completion of the procurement process, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department has decided to close all mandis, barring 232, across the state with effect from May 13 at 5 pm.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said among the 232 mandis, 18 were in Bathinda, 15 in Ludhiana West and East, 14 in Jalandhar, 13 in Barnala, 11 in Gurdaspur, 10 in Sangrur, nine each in Ferozepur and Patiala, eight each in Kapurthala and Moga, six in Mansa, five each in Muktsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali and Ropar, four each in Faridkot and Malerkotla, and three each in Fazilka and SBS Nagar.

The minister thanked the farmers, arhtiyas, labourers, transporters and government officials involved in the month-long exercise. He expressed satisfaction over the pace of purchase and the disbursal of MSP dues directly into the bank accounts of farmers.