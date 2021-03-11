Basic amenities will be provided to all: Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann

Sanjay Bumbroo
Mohali, May 2
Making her political debut with the 2022 Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Anmol Gagan Mann put out an impressive performance by winning the Ropar segment by a margin of 37,718 votes.
A well-known singer in Punjab, Anmol Gagan, 32, also known as Gagandeep Kaur Mann, is a popular singer, lyricist and music composer. She was born in Mansa district. Her hometown is Mohali.
Mann said her main priorities would be to provide safe drinking water to all by setting up more tubewells in the constituency. She said there were no proper roads in the constituency as the previous government had done nothing to improve the condition of potholed roads and the overall infrastructure.
She said her main focus would be on improving the road infrastructure, besides initiating steps to get back the shamlat land occupied illegally.
Having a proper garbage disposal system in the segment was another major area of concern that she would like to address. The MLA said village ponds would be repaired and playgrounds constructed. She said her other tasks would be to renovate schools and improve facilities at hospitals.
