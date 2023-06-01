BFUHS cancels Chintpurni medical college's affiliation

Faridkot, May 31
In a major decision, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has cancelled the affiliation of Chintpurni Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Bungal, Pathankot.
Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, BFUHS Registrar, said as the college was not following standards set by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the affiliation had been revoked.
There will be no admission for the upcoming 2023-24 batch for MBBS course in the college. However, the students of 2022-23 batch will continue with their medical education. The college had admitted 150 students to MBBS last year.
An inspection of the CMCH by a five-member committee, headed by Registrar Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, in February had found many glaring deficiencies in the running of the college.
Dr Sunanda Raina, Chintpurni Medical College and Hospital Principal, said the college had not yet received any letter about the cancellation of its affiliation.
