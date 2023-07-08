Bhagwant Mann bats for hike in MGNREGA wage rate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday batted for increase in wage rate notified under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state to Rs 381.06 from Rs 303, at par with the rate notified by the state for unskilled agricultural worker.

In a letter to Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh, the Chief Minister sought upward revision in the rates notified for labour under the scheme as the existing rates were too minuscule. He said less wage rate of Rs 303 had been notified for the state as compared to Rs 357 for Haryana.

Mann further said he had learnt that this difference had been existing since the inception of the scheme despite both states sharing similar geographic and economic conditions.

Mann added that was unfortunate that the unskilled workers in Haryana get paid more than those in Punjab for the same work done.

Therefore, the CM sought intervention of the Union Minister to get the matter examined again so the Punjab’s wage rate is at par with that of Haryana or with the Punjab State Labour Department’s wage rates.

He said increase in wage rate will help in improving livelihood of the beneficiaries. The CM expressed hope that the Union Minister will give necessary directions to the officers concerned.