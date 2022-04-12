Bhagwant Mann to meet President, Vice President in Delhi today

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 12

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is all set to meet the President and Vice President in Delhi on Tuesday.

ਅੱਜ ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਪ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਣ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ।



Today I am going to meet the Hon'ble President and the Vice President in Delhi. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 12, 2022

The CM took to Twitter and made the announcement, “Today I am going to meet the Hon'ble President and the Vice President in Delhi.”