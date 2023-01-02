Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial to be opened in 2 months

Ropar, January 1
The Rs 12-crore Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial is likely to be opened within the next couple of months. The civil work of the project is at the completion stage and its galleries will be ready for visitors after approval is received from the SGPC for the “script”.
The foundation stone of the museum, being set up in memory of valiant Sikh General Baba Jiwan Singh (Bhai Jaita Ji), was laid by the then Chief Minister, Parkash Singh Badal, on July 18, 2016.
According to Tourism and Cultural Affairs Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, the memorial, spread over five acres adjoining the Virasat-e-Khalsa, a museum of Punjab culture and history of Sikhism, will be completed in the next couple of months.
The Secretary said the museum would have two wings, each having five galleries, depicting the life history of Bhai Jaita Ji. While both wings would also have a terrace garden, a giant “Khanda”, weighing 32 tonne, would be one of the main attractions for the visitors, he said.
