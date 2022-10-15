Big action against Punjab government on October 20 if farmers’ demands not fulfilled: BKU

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, October 15

Punjab farmers under the banner of BKU Ugrahan on Saturday announced to undertake some “big action” on October 20 against state government, if it failed to fulfil their “accepted” demands.

Farmers have been sitting here near the local residence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for last seven days on an indefinite protest for their long pending demands.

On Saturday, they organised Lalkar Diwas and announced to intensify their agitation more in coming days. Thousands of farmers with their families from across Punjab attended the Lalkar Diwas.

“We are not free to sit here on indefinite protest for long as paddy harvesting has started and we all have to take care of our fields. We have decided to take some big action against Punjab government on October 20, if government failed to fulfil our accepted demands,” said Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ugrahan.

Asked that whether they would block roads, rail tracks or take some other action, Ugrahan said it would be decided by members and leaders of organisation.

Farmers have separate demands for state and Central governments. From Punjab government they are demanding immediate release of financial aid to farmers, who have suffered losses due to damage to cotton and other crops and special assessment of crops damaged recently, allotment of special budget for public water projects, closure of liquor factory near Zira for causing pollution, quick action to prevent the pollution of various canals by industrialists of Ludhiana and other from other districts and others.

From the Centre, they are demanding quick action against all persons involved in the conspiracy of Lakhimpur Kheri and release of innocent farmers, a government job to the families of deceased farmers and Rs 10 lakh financial aid to each family, etc.

“Punjab government is not serious for the welfare of state farmers and all farmer-friendly claims are only on papers,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan.