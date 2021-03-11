'Will meet Sidhu Moosewala's fate': Ravneet Bittu, Ruldu Singh Mansa get 'threats' from UK

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 7

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, and leaders of the Shiv Sena and Punjab Kisan Union on Tuesday received threat calls, warning them they would meet the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala.

Bittu’s aide Harjinder Dhindsa, Sena leader Sandeep Thapar and farm leader Ruldu Singh Mansa received a WhatsApp conference call from a UK number. Since Bittu is abroad with his family, the call was answered by his personal staff.

“The caller from a UK number asked me connect with Bittu. When I told him he was unavailable, he said Bittu would soon meet the same fate as Moosewala’s for opposing Khalistan,” he said.

Dhindsa later met Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma. The Ludhiana police chief told The Tribune that he asked Dhindsa to submit a written complaint.

“On the basis of information shared by Bittu’s aide, I spoke to Ruldu Singh and Sandeep Thapar, who also confirmed receiving the same conference call and reported that the caller also threatened them with dire consequences,” Sharma said.

