BJP, PLC to 'jointly' fight civic polls in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh today said the 2024 General Election was crucial for the country as there was a need for stable and a strong government. He said the PLC and BJP would jointly fight the upcoming elections to four municipal corporations of Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar and Jalandhar.

Capt Amarinder was addressing a meeting of PLC candidates who contested the recent Assembly polls.

