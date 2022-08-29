Fazilka: Body 'bloats' in faulty freezer, family cries foul

Fazilka, August 28
Family members, along with villagers, staged a protest on the district hospital premises today demanding action against the staff for allegedly keeping the body of a person in a deep freezer that was out of order at the mortuary for a day.
The body reportedly got bloated and was stuck inside the freezer.
Amandeep Singh (35), a resident of Ghubaya village, allegedly died due to a drug overdose in the village on Saturday. The body was taken to the hospital for the post-mortem.
The villagers said it was difficult to recognise the body as it had been disfigured and was emanating foul smell.
They raised slogans against the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) and the hospital authorities seeking stern action against those responsible.
The SMO, Dr Vikas Gandhi, said the staff informed him that the deep freezer was in a working condition at the time of keeping the body, but on inspection today, it was found out of order.
The SMO assured the family he would look into the incident. Later, the post-mortem examination of Amandeep was conducted and the body handed over to the family.
