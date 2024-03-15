Punjab Cabinet sub-committee holds meeting with employee unions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

The Cabinet sub-committee headed by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today held meetings with various employee organisations related to the Education, Revenue and Cooperation Departments here today to discuss their issues and demands.

During the meeting, the sub-committee, which also included Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, discussed the issues mentioned in the memorandums presented by leaders of these unions.

During a comprehensive discussion on these issues, School Education Principal Secretary Kamal Kishore Yadav, Revenue Department Secretary Alaknanda Dayal, Finance Secretary Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, General School Education Special Secretary-cum-Director Vinay Bublani and Corporation Additional Registrar Gulpreet Singh Aulakh apprised the sub-committee of the current position, financial implications and viability as per the policies adopted by departments concerned in this regard.

During the meeting, the sub-committee directed the officials of the departments concerned for quick resolution of the legitimate demands raised by the unions.

Regarding some issues shared by the union leaders during the discussion, the sub-committee sought

their suggestions for their practical resolution.

The cabinet sub-committee held meetings with the Sarva Sikhya Abhiyan/Mid-Day Meal Daftri Mulazam Union, Punjab Nambardar Union, Land Mortgage Bank Employees Union, Mid-Day Meal and Safai Workers’ Union, Computer Adiyapak Union, Berojagar Sanjha Morcha, Unaided Staff Front, and Punjab Pay scale Bahali Sanjha Front.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aman Arora #Harpal Cheema