Punjab Cabinet sub-committee holds meeting with employee unions

Chandigarh, March 14
The Cabinet sub-committee headed by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today held meetings with various employee organisations related to the Education, Revenue and Cooperation Departments here today to discuss their issues and demands.
During the meeting, the sub-committee, which also included Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, discussed the issues mentioned in the memorandums presented by leaders of these unions.
During a comprehensive discussion on these issues, School Education Principal Secretary Kamal Kishore Yadav, Revenue Department Secretary Alaknanda Dayal, Finance Secretary Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, General School Education Special Secretary-cum-Director Vinay Bublani and Corporation Additional Registrar Gulpreet Singh Aulakh apprised the sub-committee of the current position, financial implications and viability as per the policies adopted by departments concerned in this regard.
During the meeting, the sub-committee directed the officials of the departments concerned for quick resolution of the legitimate demands raised by the unions.
Regarding some issues shared by the union leaders during the discussion, the sub-committee sought
their suggestions for their practical resolution.
The cabinet sub-committee held meetings with the Sarva Sikhya Abhiyan/Mid-Day Meal Daftri Mulazam Union, Punjab Nambardar Union, Land Mortgage Bank Employees Union, Mid-Day Meal and Safai Workers’ Union, Computer Adiyapak Union, Berojagar Sanjha Morcha, Unaided Staff Front, and Punjab Pay scale Bahali Sanjha Front.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’: Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Mann over private business remarks
SAD chief Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM M...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...