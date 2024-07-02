Can lead Akali Dal if leaders put up united face: Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, July 1

At a time when the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is facing a tough situation with its core team getting rebellious, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has said he can lead the party if all Akali leaders approach him with a “united face”.

He was here to attend an event at the Golden Temple complex today.

Former acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht’s name to head the SAD came up during a meeting of the rebel Akali group recently.

Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

He, however, said no Akali faction had approached him with any such proposal so far. “Who would like to lead a splinter group? But I may consider the proposal if the entire Akali Dal comes to me with it,” he said.

Commenting on the dissidence in the party, he said: “There should be no split in the party. They should sit together and resolve their differences amicably.”

On a recent controversy over yoga being performed in the Golden Temple complex, he said: “The Golden Temple should not be considered a picnic or tourist spot. It is a place of worship and it was incumbent upon every visitor to take it in its true spirit.”

In response to a query about Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s demand for water from the state, he said Punjab did not have extra water to share. “The government should take steps to save water and promote crops requiring less water,” he added.

