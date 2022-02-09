Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM face desperate bid by Congress to revive fortunes: Mayawati

Tribune News Service

In her first joint rally with alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday described the Congress’ decision to announce Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial face in Punjab as a desperate attempt to revive its sinking fortunes in the state.

She arrived at the Nawanshahr grain market in a private chopper to address her rally in support of the SAD-BSP candidates. Lambasting the Congress, the BSP supremo said: “When this party goes through the phase of ‘achhe din’, it never thinks of doing anything for the Dalits. Even as it has appointed a Dalit CM, the remote control remains in the hands of the high command in Delhi. Though the Congress is not coming to power, even if it does, Channi will not be appointed the CM.”

Training her guns on Channi, she said: “After being declared the CM face, Channi, too, seems to have gone overboard in his excitement. He went on to pay obeisance at a temple in Himachal Pradesh. Our party has no objections to that, but it would have been more befitting had he visited Guru Ravidas temple also to seek the blessings. I think it is time all Guru Ravidas followers voted for the SAD-BSP alliance to make Channi realise the power of the saint.”

She again attacked the Congress for its caste politics for electoral gains. “Remaining at the Centre for long, its leaders never thought of awarding Bharat Ratna to the architect of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar. The Congress, which was at the helm at the time of the death of Kanshi Ram, did not even announce a day’s mourning even as he was credited with having taken forward Dr Ambedkar’s movement.”

During the start of her speech, she appreciated former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s spirit to contest the polls at his age. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said after Mayawati’s visit to Punjab, the alliance had got a major boost. He said the blue cards, old-age pension and shagun scheme denied to some deserving beneficiaries would be restored. He said the pending work of a memorial coming up at the meditation site of Guru Ravidas at Khuralgarh Sahib would be completed soon.

While Mayawati said Sukhbir would be the CM face of the alliance, the latter reiterated that a BSP leader would get the Deputy CM’s post. State BSP president Jasvir Singh Garhi, Punjab BSP incharge Randhir Beniwal and all candidates of the alliance were also present on the occasion.

