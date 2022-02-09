PUNJAB VOTES 2022

Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM face desperate bid by Congress to revive fortunes: Mayawati

BSP supremo says grand old party only remembers Dalits during elections

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Nawanshahr, February 8

In her first joint rally with alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday described the Congress’ decision to announce Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial face in Punjab as a desperate attempt to revive its sinking fortunes in the state.

BSP supremo Mayawati and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal during a rally at Nawanshahr. Malkiat Singh

Focuses on Ravidassias

Channi paid obeisance at a temple in Himachal. We have no objection to it. But it would have been more befitting had he visited Guru Ravidas temple also. All Guru Ravidas followers should make Channi realise the power of the saint.

Invokes Kanshi Ram

The BJP, too, is on its way out as people have realised its anti-farmer and pro-corporate mindset… fulfil the last dream of BSP founder Kanshi Ram of bringing the party to power in Punjab.

She arrived at the Nawanshahr grain market in a private chopper to address her rally in support of the SAD-BSP candidates. Lambasting the Congress, the BSP supremo said: “When this party goes through the phase of ‘achhe din’, it never thinks of doing anything for the Dalits. Even as it has appointed a Dalit CM, the remote control remains in the hands of the high command in Delhi. Though the Congress is not coming to power, even if it does, Channi will not be appointed the CM.”

Training her guns on Channi, she said: “After being declared the CM face, Channi, too, seems to have gone overboard in his excitement. He went on to pay obeisance at a temple in Himachal Pradesh. Our party has no objections to that, but it would have been more befitting had he visited Guru Ravidas temple also to seek the blessings. I think it is time all Guru Ravidas followers voted for the SAD-BSP alliance to make Channi realise the power of the saint.”

She again attacked the Congress for its caste politics for electoral gains. “Remaining at the Centre for long, its leaders never thought of awarding Bharat Ratna to the architect of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar. The Congress, which was at the helm at the time of the death of Kanshi Ram, did not even announce a day’s mourning even as he was credited with having taken forward Dr Ambedkar’s movement.”

During the start of her speech, she appreciated former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s spirit to contest the polls at his age. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said after Mayawati’s visit to Punjab, the alliance had got a major boost. He said the blue cards, old-age pension and shagun scheme denied to some deserving beneficiaries would be restored. He said the pending work of a memorial coming up at the meditation site of Guru Ravidas at Khuralgarh Sahib would be completed soon.

While Mayawati said Sukhbir would be the CM face of the alliance, the latter reiterated that a BSP leader would get the Deputy CM’s post. State BSP president Jasvir Singh Garhi, Punjab BSP incharge Randhir Beniwal and all candidates of the alliance were also present on the occasion.

#charanjit channi #Dalits #Mayawati

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

2
Chandigarh

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu again leaves for Mata Vaishno Devi

4
Punjab

Now, race in Punjab Congress for its Jat face

5
Punjab

PM Modi to address election rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16, 17

6
Nation

47 more Major Generals approach AFT over getting lower remuneration than their juniors

7
Himachal

Shimla expansion draft proposes 4 satellite towns

8
Ludhiana

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

9
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu was apt choice for Punjab CM face: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

10
Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Trending

Akshay Kumar was nasty to Karan Johar, but he still won hearts for his ‘dignified stand’ for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it
Trending

Dharmendra says he got ready thrice for Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, but didn’t have the heart to attend it

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%
Himachal

Atal Tunnel jacks up tourist inflow to Lahaul-Spiti by 622%

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Fest this year
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Get set for Rose Festival this year

Top Stories

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi

‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday

Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told

NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...

BSF fires at Pakiatan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab

BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26

Datesheet to be released soon

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Amritsar: Those engaging kids during campaigning to face music

Dismissed DSP contesting against Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East

Behbal Kalan Case: 2 ministers, 3 MLAs declared 'tankhaiya'

Congress candidates conspicuous by their absence in Amritsar North

Amritsar West: Breaking politician-bureaucrat nexus on Amarjit Asal's mind

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Unable to find buyers, Chandigarh Administration to convert properties to freehold

Day temperature up, expect rain in Chandigarh tricity today

Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Draft Electric Vehicle Policy of Chandigarh to be unveiled this week

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

Delhi HC grants two weeks to Centre to state stand on criminalising marital rape

Channi violates EC norms

Punjab CM Channi violates EC norms in Jalandhar

AAP woman activist tries to commit suicide in Kapurthala

Rana Gurjeet vs Navtej Cheema, Sukhpal Khaira getting nastier with each passing day

New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Adampur

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains released after EC intervenes

LIP MLA Simarjit Bains allowed to go after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana will be developed as ‘textile hub’, Gobindgarh ‘steel city’: Narendra Modi

Schemes of SAD govt stopped in Congress regime: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Migrants, visitors to markets also attend PM's virtual rally in Ludhiana

Social activists vow to discourage use of drugs in elections