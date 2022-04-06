Bhagwant Mann assured of London-Chandigarh direct flights

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

CM Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, Caroline Rowett to take up the matter of starting direct flights between London and Chandigarh on priority.

Rowett, who paid a courtesy visit to the CM’s official residence here, said she would take up the matter with the British High Commissioner to facilitate the Punjabi diaspora settled in the UK, besides people of neighbouring states.

Emphasising the need for immediate direct air link, Mann informed Rowett that the Chandigarh international airport catered to the people from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Chandigarh. “The Chandigarh airport has basic facilities for handling the wide-bodied aircraft such as Boeing 777. Besides, it is equipped

with CAT-IIIB instrument landing system and the latest airport infrastructure for handling international flights,” the CM added. —

#bhagwant mann