CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Punjabi University; Faculty, students expect release of special grant

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 29

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to reach Punjabi University Patiala to interact with the University administration in the afternoon on Tuesday.

While this is going to be Mann's first visit after taking charge of the CM office, the development has yet again restored students and faculties' hopes of the University getting a special grant from the state government.

Mann, an alumnus of Punjabi University, will be visiting the campus four months after former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced to provide it a special grant on November 24.

Though official information for the same was passed from the CM's office, the release of Rs 150 crore against its bank loan and increase in its monthly grant from the state exchequer from Rs 9 crore to Rs 20 crore was left unfulfilled.

The university Vice Chancellor Professor Arvind had later stated that the University had received an official notification from the CM office a week after the announcement but had been waiting for the funds.

University budget

The University has already estimated a deficit of Rs 206 crore this year. A meeting of the Syndicate to pass the yearly budget allocations was held on Tuesday morning.

Affects of lack of funds

Due to lack of funds, the University has failed to release the employees' salaries and pensions, and carry out day-to-day activities efficiently. In fact, it has failed to release enough funds to its labs to carry out science experiments for years.

Meanwhile, the University's income from various heads including tuition fees and examination fees has also remained static for years.

Fall in UGC grants

Its grant from the UGC (development scheme) for general development, research projects, and other purposes has also plummeted.

It had received Rs 24.39 crore from the UGC in 2016-17, which came down to Rs 2.02 crore in 2020-21.

The grants from other departments including the Department of Science and Technology (DST), CSIR, ICSSR and others also came down with time.

Previous probe reports

Along with the University's fiscal health, a number of scams, allegedly committed on the campus during the former SAD-BJP regime, are awaiting action since 2017.

The University has witnessed regular protests from students but failed to bring them to conclusion in 5 years of Congress rule.

Students associated with student organisations on the campus said, "We hope the Chief Minister will order the University to bring the matters to conclusion and ensure action against all erring officials in a time-bound manner."