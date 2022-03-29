CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Punjabi University; Faculty, students expect release of special grant

Mann is an alumnus of the University and will be visiting the campus 4 months after former chief minister announced a special grant for it

CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Punjabi University; Faculty, students expect release of special grant

Punjabi University. File photo

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 29

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to reach Punjabi University Patiala to interact with the University administration in the afternoon on Tuesday.

While this is going to be Mann's first visit after taking charge of the CM office, the development has yet again restored students and faculties' hopes of the University getting a special grant from the state government.

Mann, an alumnus of Punjabi University, will be visiting the campus four months after former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced to provide it a special grant on November 24.

Though official information for the same was passed from the CM's office, the release of Rs 150 crore against its bank loan and increase in its monthly grant from the state exchequer from Rs 9 crore to Rs 20 crore was left unfulfilled.

The university Vice Chancellor Professor Arvind had later stated that the University had received an official notification from the CM office a week after the announcement but had been waiting for the funds.

University budget

The University has already estimated a deficit of Rs 206 crore this year. A meeting of the Syndicate to pass the yearly budget allocations was held on Tuesday morning.

Affects of lack of funds

Due to lack of funds, the University has failed to release the employees' salaries and pensions, and carry out day-to-day activities efficiently. In fact, it has failed to release enough funds to its labs to carry out science experiments for years.

Meanwhile, the University's income from various heads including tuition fees and examination fees has also remained static for years.

Fall in UGC grants

Its grant from the UGC (development scheme) for general development, research projects, and other purposes has also plummeted.

It had received Rs 24.39 crore from the UGC in 2016-17, which came down to Rs 2.02 crore in 2020-21.

The grants from other departments including the Department of Science and Technology (DST), CSIR, ICSSR and others also came down with time.

Previous probe reports

Along with the University's fiscal health, a number of scams, allegedly committed on the campus during the former SAD-BJP regime, are awaiting action since 2017.

The University has witnessed regular protests from students but failed to bring them to conclusion in 5 years of Congress rule.

Students associated with student organisations on the campus said, "We hope the Chief Minister will order the University to bring the matters to conclusion and ensure action against all erring officials in a time-bound manner."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

2
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi to remarry. Know who her would-be-husband Pradeep Gawande is

3
World

Alopecia areata: Know the medical condition Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett suffering from

4
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

5
Punjab

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

6
J & K

Indian Army can use Zojila tunnel in September 2024, two years ahead of deadline

7
Punjab

Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab

8
Entertainment

Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Richa Chadha, Gauhar Khan, Sophie Choudry react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on Oscars stage

9
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning, say reports

10
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Top Stories

Petrol, diesel price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

One Gurdial Singh Sidhu alleges that he had received repeate...

75 % rise in MBBS seats, 93 % rise in PG seats since 2014: Govt in Parliament

75% rise in MBBS seats, 93% rise in PG seats since 2014: Govt in Parliament

China is all praise for Arnab Goswami as ‘angry host’ trends on Chinese social media

China is all praise for Arnab Goswami as 'angry host' trends on Chinese social media

The trend was based on a clip of Goswami exchanging angry ba...

Cities

View All

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Partial rollback of water tariff hike likely in Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

No fresh Covid case in Chandigarh tricity

Panchkula shuttler wins Polish Open

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Delhi HC pulls up Twitter, says micro-blogging platform not bothered about sensitivities of people from other regions, ethnicities

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, state tribal party leader meets AAP chief Kejriwal in Delhi

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Jalandhar civic body budget meeting unlikely before March 31

Cracks appear in adjoining homes as pvt hospital constructs basement in Jalandhar

Strike by bank, LIC staff hits services in Jalandhar

FIR filed against unidentified swindlers, cyber scammers

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana MC passes estimated budget of Rs 1,034 cr for next fiscal

No payment to contractors without approval of area councillor: Ludhiana Mayor

Ludhiana: Major hospitals under scanner for paying 'less' property tax

Ludhiana: Massive rally marks bank employees' two-day strike

General House of civic body passes ~121-crore Budget

General House of Patiala civic body passes Rs 121-crore Budget

Patiala: Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Vaccination drive slow in Patiala district

Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Punjabi University students

Rajpura girl bags powerlifting gold