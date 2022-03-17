Punjab: Congress brass begins exercise to pick new PCC chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

With Navjot Singh Sidhu stepping down as the PCC chief, the Congress high command has begun the exercise to appoint the new incumbent.

Ahead of appointing the PCC president, the party will decide on the CLP leader. Outgoing Rajya Sabha MP and Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa is the front-runner for the post of CLP leader, though the official announcement is awaited.

Punjab affairs incharge Harish Choudhary said the state body chief would be announced soon. Party president Sonia Gandhi held meeting with Punjab MPs.

An internal exercise has already started taking feedback from senior leaders on shortlisting the names of the PCC president. Contenders for the PCC post include Sukhjinder Randhawa, Raja Warring, Ravneet Bittu and Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Meanwhile, Chaudary today held one-on-one meetings with party candidates from Majha and Doaba.

