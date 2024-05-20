Controversial remarks: Hans put on notice

Faridkot: Three days after the alleged controversial remarks by BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans at Bihlewala village in Faridkot, Returning Officer of the Faridkot constituency issued a notice to him on Sunday. He will have to file a reply within 24 hours. The action comes following a complaint by representatives of the United Kisan Morcha who accused him of using “inflammatory” language, aimed at polarising voters along caste lines.

