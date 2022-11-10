Controversy erupts as Congress leader Kamal Nath attends Sikh event

Indore, November 9
The presence of Congress leader Kamal Nath at a Sikh function in Indore has led to a controversy with Ragi Manpreet Singh Kanpuri lashing out at the organisers for inviting him. A group of people from the community, led by a local BJP leader, “purified” the venue with holy water after Nath left.
A perported video on social media on Wednesday showed a furious Kanpuri making an oblique reference to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Eyewitnesses said the organisers gave mementos to political leaders, which delayed the kirtan (rendition of devotional songs).
I support Bhai Manpreet Singh Kanpuri Ji in his stand against Gurdwara Management, Indore which honoured #Kamalnath, a congress leader alleged for his role in #1984SikhGenocide. pic.twitter.com/Upb3jynz5w— Jagdip Singh Kahlon (@jagdipskahlon) November 8, 2022
MP Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra called the incident “shameful”. The Delhi HC in January had asked a SIT to file a status report on a plea seeking action against Kamal Nath for his alleged role in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Nath had denied the allegations against him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
I-T raid held on premises of Jalandhar newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...