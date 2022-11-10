Controversy erupts as Congress leader Kamal Nath attends Sikh event

PTI

Indore, November 9

The presence of Congress leader Kamal Nath at a Sikh function in Indore has led to a controversy with Ragi Manpreet Singh Kanpuri lashing out at the organisers for inviting him. A group of people from the community, led by a local BJP leader, “purified” the venue with holy water after Nath left.

A perported video on social media on Wednesday showed a furious Kanpuri making an oblique reference to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Eyewitnesses said the organisers gave mementos to political leaders, which delayed the kirtan (rendition of devotional songs).

I support Bhai Manpreet Singh Kanpuri Ji in his stand against Gurdwara Management, Indore which honoured #Kamalnath, a congress leader alleged for his role in #1984SikhGenocide. pic.twitter.com/Upb3jynz5w — Jagdip Singh Kahlon (@jagdipskahlon) November 8, 2022

MP Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra called the incident “shameful”. The Delhi HC in January had asked a SIT to file a status report on a plea seeking action against Kamal Nath for his alleged role in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Nath had denied the allegations against him.

