Controversy over Vigilance SSP’s letter on plaint against ex-MLA

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot, October 26

Controversy surrounds a letter purportedly sent by the SSP (Vigilance), Amritsar Range, to his subordinate in Pathankot, asking him to look into a complaint received against a former MLA and some officials of the Pathankot Municipal Corporation (MC).

The detractors of Amit Vij, who remained Pathankot MLA from 2017 to 2022, claim the former MLA in this case is Vij. Yogeshwar Singh, DSP (Vigilance), Pathankot, said he had no knowledge of the letter. “We have not asked for any clarifications from Vij,” he said.

Plaint was against Improvement Trust Ankit Mehra’s complaint was against the Improvement Trust for embezzlement of funds. We fail to understand how instead of the Trust, the MC has cropped up in the complaint. -- A Vigilance officer

The SSP, in his communiqué, said his office had received a complaint from Ankit Mehra, a resident of Pathankot, on September 7. On October 18, an FIR was lodged against Mehra at the Division No. 1 police station for impersonating as a mining officer.

The Vigilance SSP has sought a report from the DSP (Vigilance) about the allegations made by Mehra.

Vij has vehemently denied the letter was aimed at him. “There are so many ex-MLAs in the city. It is beyond my comprehension on what basis are my detractors assuming that the SSP has sought clarifications from me,” Vij said.

Sources said a scandal pertaining to Rs 3.50 crore worth of Punjab Nirman Programme funds broke out in April in the Pathankot MC. It was alleged that the funds were diverted into the bank accounts of councillors owing loyalty to the Congress.

“These allegations form the very basis of the complaint made to the SSP. Vij was definitely the MLA at that time, but so were Sujanpur MLA Dinesh Babbu and Bhoa MLA Joginder Pal. Both lost the 2022 elections and hence are now ex-legislators. Likewise, Seema Kumari, who held the position of Bhoa legislator from 2012 to 2017, is also an ex-MLA. It is unfair to pinpoint Vij,” said a senior officer.

Pathankot district comprises the Assembly seats of Pathankot city, Sujanpur and Bhoa. The last two seats have stakes in the MC.

A senior officer said not much should be read into the SSP’s letter till it clearly named somebody.