 Controversy over Vigilance SSP’s letter on plaint against ex-MLA : The Tribune India

Controversy over Vigilance SSP’s letter on plaint against ex-MLA

Have no knowledge, report sought, says DSP (Vigilance)



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot, October 26

Controversy surrounds a letter purportedly sent by the SSP (Vigilance), Amritsar Range, to his subordinate in Pathankot, asking him to look into a complaint received against a former MLA and some officials of the Pathankot Municipal Corporation (MC).

The detractors of Amit Vij, who remained Pathankot MLA from 2017 to 2022, claim the former MLA in this case is Vij. Yogeshwar Singh, DSP (Vigilance), Pathankot, said he had no knowledge of the letter. “We have not asked for any clarifications from Vij,” he said.

Plaint was against Improvement Trust

Ankit Mehra’s complaint was against the Improvement Trust for embezzlement of funds. We fail to understand how instead of the Trust, the MC has cropped up in the complaint. -- A Vigilance officer

The SSP, in his communiqué, said his office had received a complaint from Ankit Mehra, a resident of Pathankot, on September 7. On October 18, an FIR was lodged against Mehra at the Division No. 1 police station for impersonating as a mining officer.

The Vigilance SSP has sought a report from the DSP (Vigilance) about the allegations made by Mehra.

Vij has vehemently denied the letter was aimed at him. “There are so many ex-MLAs in the city. It is beyond my comprehension on what basis are my detractors assuming that the SSP has sought clarifications from me,” Vij said.

Sources said a scandal pertaining to Rs 3.50 crore worth of Punjab Nirman Programme funds broke out in April in the Pathankot MC. It was alleged that the funds were diverted into the bank accounts of councillors owing loyalty to the Congress.

“These allegations form the very basis of the complaint made to the SSP. Vij was definitely the MLA at that time, but so were Sujanpur MLA Dinesh Babbu and Bhoa MLA Joginder Pal. Both lost the 2022 elections and hence are now ex-legislators. Likewise, Seema Kumari, who held the position of Bhoa legislator from 2012 to 2017, is also an ex-MLA. It is unfair to pinpoint Vij,” said a senior officer.

Pathankot district comprises the Assembly seats of Pathankot city, Sujanpur and Bhoa. The last two seats have stakes in the MC.

A senior officer said not much should be read into the SSP’s letter till it clearly named somebody.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Turban-wearing Sikh woman of Indian origin is new councillor of Canadian city Brampton

2
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

3
Trending

This viral video of UK PM Rishi Sunak’s ‘Griha Pravesh’ at Downing Street is not what you think

4
World

President Biden mispronounces British PM Rishi Sunak’s name as ‘Rasheed Sanook’; triggers memes and reactions on social media

5
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

6
World

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

7
Nation

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

8
Delhi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

9
Diaspora

3 men of Punjabi origin arrested in drug bust in Canada's Toronto

10
Haryana

Honeypreet is now Ruhani Didi, says Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Don't Miss

View All
US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

2 sewerage cleaning robots on MC buy list
Chandigarh

2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Top News

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar

Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...

BCCI announces equal pay for centrally-contracted male and female players

Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women

Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...

Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protest

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal’s murderer sentenced to death

Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death

Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...


Cities

View All

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

VIP culture woes: Vice-President’s visit inconveniences residents

Vice-President, family offer prayers at Golden Temple

Steep ramp at Bhandari RoB adds to chaos

Amritsar peon booked for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe

Paddy procurement: 6.81-lakh MT crop arrives in markets

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI Chandigarh bed occupancy rises 28.9%

Emerging from Covid shadow, PGI bed occupancy rises 28.9%

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Covid-19: Chandigarh sees nil case; thrice in 2 weeks

Chandigarh Housing Board to again seek green nod for housing scheme

Petition against AAP MLA: HC calls for status report from cops

Ghazipur garbage mountain is mountain of BJP's bad deeds, corruption in civic bodies, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protest

MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur

Amit Shah inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth Rs 6,629 crore in Haryana's Faridabad

Dust norms violated at 253 building sites, notices issued

Delhi, Gurugram's AQI remains 'poor'

Man killed over car parking in Ghaziabad

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Action against fake seed complainant, farmers upset

Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Centre acts to help Punjabis stranded in UAE

39th Surjit Hockey tourney starts today

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Ludhiana: Staff caught overcharging at multi-level parking lot again

Two of vehicle thieves' gang held in Ludhiana; 6 two-wheelers seized

19-yr-old loses legs after being hit by train in Ludhiana

Ludhiana- born Miss World-US Shree Saini undergoes surgery

Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Irate villagers block Rajpura highway after farmer killed in road accident

Extend date for filing applications for civil judge posts, say aspirants

Stagnant rainwater turns breeding ground for mosquitoes in Patiala

Amid poor AQI, garbage burning goes unabated in Patiala

No let-up in dengue surge in Patiala as 19 fresh cases surface