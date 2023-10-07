Court clears way for Chadha's eviction from official bungalow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 6

After a Delhi court today vacated an interim stay granted earlier to AAP MP Raghav Chadha against a Rajya Sabha secretariat order cancelling his Type-7 government bungalow accommodation, the MP termed the RS proceedings arbitrary.

The court today said Chadha had no right to continue in the house after the allotment was cancelled. This paved the way for the RS secretariat to get the bungalow on Pandara road here evicted.

Chadha said, “The cancellation of my duly allotted official accommodation was arbitrary without any notice to me. It is unprecedented in more than 70 years of history of the Rajya Sabha that a sitting member is sought to be removed from his duly allotted accommodation where he has been residing for a while and more than four years of his tenure as Rajya Sabha member are still remaining.”

Raghav Chadha said there were many irregularities in the order.

