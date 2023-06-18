‘Dacoit Hasina’ wanted to lead luxurious life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

Mandeep, alias Mona, was earning her livelihood by selling insurance policies while her husband Jaswinder Singh of Barnala was into catering business.

A Class XII passout, Mona used to pose as a lawyer at the district courts. She came in contact with Jaswinder through Instagram and the duo married in December 2022.

“‘Dacoit Hasina’ Mona wanted to lead a luxurious life, but her meagre income played spoilsport. Her husband was also not earning much to fulfil her desires,” said a senior police official. After she came in contact with Manjinder Singh, a driver in CMS (also accused), who apprised her about the presence of huge cash and low security arrangements, Mona decided to play big. Initially, her husband was against the heist, but somehow she managed to convince him and her brother Harpreet Singh, said cops.

“We thought that Rs 2 crore would be present at the company office. We came to know about exact looted amount (Rs 8.49 crore) through social media,” Mona told cops.