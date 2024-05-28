Defamation case against Sukhpal Singh Khaira dismissed

Chandigarh, May 27
A local court has dismissed a defamation case filed by Akali leader Jaswinder Kaur, a resident of Barnala, against, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
Jaswinder filed the case in March 2018 when Khaira was in AAP and was the Leader of the Opposition. She sought action against him for allegedly defaming her and calling her characterless and a blackmailer.
She alleged Khaira used the derogatory language in a video released in December 2017 on social media. She had filed the complaint under Sections 499, 500 and 504 of the IPC against Khaira.
The court has dismissed the suit for default.
