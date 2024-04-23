Despite farmers’ protest, BJP’s Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans holds meetings in Gidderbaha

Muktsar, April 22
During his maiden visit to Gidderbaha Assembly segment today, BJP’s Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans today faced farmers’ protests at some locations.
The farmers while raising slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asked him to go back by showing black flags. However, undeterred by it, Hans preferred to have an interaction with them.
The farmers asked him some questions like why they should vote for the BJP which had got roads to Delhi blocked during their stir and who was responsible for the murder of young farmer Shubhkaran Singh at Khanauri border. Hans, however, said he would be able to reply to questions concerning him only.
“The police and my family stopped me from going amid the protesting farmers. However, I know you people have made me achieve this position today as you all listened to my songs. We are not each other’s opponents,” said Hans.
Later, he addressed his scheduled public meeting programmes in villages and Gidderbaha town and appealed to the public to vote for him. He also used some couplets and songs in his speeches.
