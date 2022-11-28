Despite High Court stay order, trees axed in Sangrur panchayat complex

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 27

Despite stay orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC), full grown trees were axed from the local panchayat bhavan.

As per information, some locals saw trees in the panchayat bhavan being axed and informed other residents.

Our office is at back of complex building I have got to know that trees have been axed on the front side of the building. We have our office and parking space on the back of the bhavan building. Sukhwinder Kaur, SHO, Women police station

“All officials are aware about the HC stay order over the axing of the trees at the panchayat bhavan, Today’s incident is a contempt of the HC order. I would take up the matter during the hearing on December 13,” said Jasinder Sekhon, a local environment activist.

Three rooms in the bhavan have been occupied by women police station. The police were present on the spot, but did not stop the axing.

However, women police station SHO Sukhwinder Kaur said the office was situated on the backside of the building and the front side was with the zila parishad.

“I have got to know that trees have been axed from the front side of the building. We have our office and parking space on the backside of the building,” she said.

Axing of tree has been a huge issue here since four years. The locals have been alleging that the city was earlier known as the “City of Gardens”, but during the tenure of the previous Congress government, city witnessed the axing of hundreds of full grown trees.

Sangrur ADC Development Varjeet Walia said, “Trees have been axed illegally from the panchayat bhavan. We will identify the officer and take strict action.”

