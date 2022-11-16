DGP leads crackdown against drugs in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Under pressure to control law and order situation, officiating Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday took to the streets to lead a state-wide special cordon and search operation.

In the operation conducted from 11 am to 4 pm simultaneously across the state, ADGP/IGP rank officers from Punjab Police Headquarters were deputed to each police district.

“The operation was to boost public confidence and increase the presence of the police to infuse fear among the anti-social elements,” said the DGP in a statement.

Yadav led the operation in Ludhiana. He was joined by ADGP (Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs) Gurpreet Kaur and Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

The DGP said the operation was conducted after identifying drug and crime hotspots through data analysis by district police forces. He said different teams frisked suspects and searched houses under the supervision of senior officials. He said sniffer dogs and drones were also deputed at the hotspots to ensure strict vigil.

The DGP said no new arms licence would be issued till the physical verification of previous arms licences in the next three months. He said public display of weapons, even on social media, would be dealt with an iron hand, and action would be taken against violators.

He pointed out the cyber wing of the Punjab Police would keep a watch on social networking sites to check the violations.

“FIRs will be registered immediately in case anyone is found indulging in hate speech against any community,” he said, adding that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Meanwhile, in Ludhiana, the operation was carried out Ghorha Colony, Ambedkar Colony, Moti Nagar and Peeru Banda localities. Four persons identified as Mohit Kumar of Durgapuri Mohalla, Sonu of Peeru Banda, Gaurav of Chander Nagar, and Mohan of New Kundanpuri were rounded up, while, 12 gm heroin was recovered during a search in Ghora colony.

In Ferozepur, the search operation was carried out at 16 hotspots. The operation was led by Ferozepur SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. Special nakas were put up around these locations and a systematic search was carried out during which 122 gm heroin, 100 kg lahan, 16.5 bottles illicit liquor and 15 bottles of countrymade liquor were recovered and nine persons were arrested.

In Fatehgarh Sahib, the police led by Naresh Arora ADGP (Human Rights) and SSP Ravjot Grewal conducted a search operation in Nandpur Kalour area of Bassi Pathana and in Amloh subdivision.

After searching the houses of some suspects, the police claimed to have recovered heroin and other drugs in Bassi Pathana area.

Arms, drugs seized during search ops

Bathinda police conducted a four-hour-long cordon and search operation at Bir Talab village in Bathinda

The police have detained five persons and seized 6-gm heroin, 200 kg ‘lahan’, .32 bore pistol and .315 bore gun

While two cases have been registered under the Excise Act, one has been filed under the NDPS Act

ADGP G Nageswara Raosaid, “Eradicating the menace of drugs in Punjab is the top priority of the police. The Bathinda police carried out the search operation to instil a sense of safety and security among residents.”

No new arms licences to be issued