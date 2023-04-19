Dismissed Punjab AIG Raj Jit Singh booked for criminal conspiracy with another sacked cop

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

Punjab police have booked dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh for criminal conspiracy with dismissed cop Inderjit Singh and for framing incorrect record with intent to save a person (Inderjit) from Punishment besides indulging in extortion.

Raj Jit is nominated in a June 2018 FIR lodged against Inderjit by the Special Task Force on drugs. Inderjit was booked for drugs smuggling and tampering with recoveries.

Following Punjab government orders, the STF nominated Raj Jit in the same FIR. Sections 120B, 218 and 384 of the IPC besides Sections 59 and 39 of the NDPS Act have been imposed on him.

The STF have issued a look out circular against Raj Jit Singh also.