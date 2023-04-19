Dismissed Punjab AIG Raj Jit Singh booked for criminal conspiracy with another sacked cop

Chandigarh, April 19
Punjab police have booked dismissed AIG Raj Jit Singh for criminal conspiracy with dismissed cop Inderjit Singh and for framing incorrect record with intent to save a person (Inderjit) from Punishment besides indulging in extortion.
Raj Jit is nominated in a June 2018 FIR lodged against Inderjit by the Special Task Force on drugs. Inderjit was booked for drugs smuggling and tampering with recoveries.
Following Punjab government orders, the STF nominated Raj Jit in the same FIR. Sections 120B, 218 and 384 of the IPC besides Sections 59 and 39 of the NDPS Act have been imposed on him.
The STF have issued a look out circular against Raj Jit Singh also.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
FCRA violation: CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India, searches its office
FIR against Indian arm of global NGO registered based on a c...
India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data
China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN ...
Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’
The defence minister said the security of the country is the...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification
As Lawrence Bishnoi's brother was spotted at the event, Moos...
Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...