AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan tells party leaders not to instil fear in Punjab Govt staff

Faridkot, March 15

After incidents of AAP leaders and workers ‘snubbing’ government employees during raids in different offices in the area, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, two-time AAP MLA from Kotkapura, today requested them to exercise restraint, saying “we have to take the employees along for improving the system ... and need not instil fear in them”.

In a meeting with party workers and leaders, he stressed 70 years of rot couldn’t be cleared in a day. “We pledge to give governance to all section of the society in the state with humility. The poll results have revealed that the government employees in all departments were also feeling suffocated so they voted for AAP,” said the MLA.

In a meeting with district officials, Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon appealed to the them to cooperate with the AAP government to provide the public a transparent and efficient administration.

“We want all officials to ensure that the public grievances are heard properly and people are not left disappointed due to the apathetic attitude of the government, unlike during the regime of previous governments,” he said. — TNS

Exercise restraint We should not act in haste. All employees are our brethren. They also supported us in freeing the state from the clutches of plunderers. — Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Kotkapura MLA

#kultar singh sandhwan