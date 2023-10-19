Drug-free Punjab: Mann joins students for ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 18

Thousands of schoolchildren supporting yellow turbans, ‘patkas’ and stoles joined Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for ‘ardas’ at Golden Temple today and took a pledge for making Punjab ‘nasha mukt’ (drug-free).

Christened ‘The Hope Initiative’, it has been launched by the state government and Punjab Police to encourage youngsters to actively engage as volunteers, players and spectators while addressing the issue of drug abuse. The components of the event are to pray, pledge and play. A special gully cricket league tournament was also kickstarted by the CM at the AGA Gandhi Ground on the occasion.

After the ardas, the CM said there could be no better place other than the Golden Temple to pray for ‘sarbat da bhalla’ (the well-being and prosperity of all) and launch the campaign by getting inspiration from the Gurus’ philosophy and teachings.

He said the government had been making efforts to snap the drug-supply line. Besides this, committees will be formed at the rural and urban level to make people aware of drug menace, he added. “ Today, over 30,000 schoolchildren participated in the collective prayers to motivate others to contribute in carving out a ‘Rangla Punjab’, ” he said.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh said under the ‘Hope Initiative’ matches would be held in 40 cricket grounds prepared across the district. So far around 900 teams, including eight girls’ teams, have been registered for the tournament.

#Bhagwant Mann #Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs