Drug smuggler arrested, 2-kg heroin seized

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 20

The Phillaur police have arrested an international drug smuggler and seized two kg of heroin and a weapon from his possession.

SSP (Rural) Swarandeep Singh and SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said the arrested smuggler had been identified as Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Rahon Road, Ludhiana.

They said two kg of heroin (worth Rs 10 crore in the international market), one pistol and five live cartridges had been recovered from the accused.

The SP said Gagandeep confessed that he had been receiving consignment of drugs from Pakistan through drones in Tarn Taran. He had been further supplying it to several parts of the state, the SP added.

Interrogation of drug smuggler Gurdip Singh, who was arrested on October 16, provided a lead to the police about Gagandeep.

#Phagwara