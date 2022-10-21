Drug smuggler arrested, 2-kg heroin seized

Phagwara, October 20
The Phillaur police have arrested an international drug smuggler and seized two kg of heroin and a weapon from his possession.
SSP (Rural) Swarandeep Singh and SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said the arrested smuggler had been identified as Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Rahon Road, Ludhiana.
They said two kg of heroin (worth Rs 10 crore in the international market), one pistol and five live cartridges had been recovered from the accused.
The SP said Gagandeep confessed that he had been receiving consignment of drugs from Pakistan through drones in Tarn Taran. He had been further supplying it to several parts of the state, the SP added.
Interrogation of drug smuggler Gurdip Singh, who was arrested on October 16, provided a lead to the police about Gagandeep.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts
PM to launch exercise tomorrow | 21.7% positions vacant in c...
Chinese woman living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...
45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns
Indian-origin Sunak frontrunner | Oppn wants general electio...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference
Justifies appointment of PAU VC