Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

ANI

Amritsar, November 14

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was felt across Amritsar on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt at around 3.42 am.

The NCS said, "Earthquake of magnitude 4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab."

Earlier on Saturday evening, an earthquake rocked the Delhi-NCR. The tremors were felt at around 8pm.