ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 3

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey, nephew of Punjab CM Charanjit Channi, in the alleged PMLA case related to illegal sand mining.

Honey had been summoned by the ED office on Thursday. He was questioned on the matter and the recovery of Rs 8 crore in cash and other valuables from his place in the raid about two weeks back.

The questioning went on for hours and around midnight the ED sleuths got his medical examination conducted before keeping him in lockup in its Jalandhar office the night through.

He is likely to be produced before the ED's special PMLA court in Mohali on Friday.

The action has come two days ahead of the proposed visit of Rahul Gandhi to Punjab and the expected announcement of the CM's face by the party. Channi is the frontrunner in the race.

The case pertains to an FIR lodged by Punjab Police on March 7, 2018 at Rahon police station of Nawanshahr regarding illegal sand mining.

The case had been lodged against Honey’s partner Kudratdeep Singh of Ludhiana and 25 others under Sections 21 (1) and 4(1) of the Mines and Minerals Act and Sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

The ED, too, had taken up the case to probe the PMLA angle by tracking the account details of the accused in the matter.

#charanjit channi