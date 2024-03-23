Election Commission seeks detailed report from Punjab chief secretary, DGP in Sangrur hooch tragedy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

The Election Commission of India on Saturday sought an immediate report from Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma and Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in the Sangrur hooch tragedy through state’s chief electoral officer.

According to commission’s information, around 20 people have died and a similar number of them are under treatment at various hospitals in Sangrur and Patiala districts.

The Punjab chief electoral officer had written to the chief secretary and the DGP to send an immediate preliminary report and a detailed report on Saturday regarding the entire event to apprise the commission.

