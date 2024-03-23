Election Commission seeks detailed report from Punjab chief secretary, DGP in Sangrur hooch tragedy

Chandigarh, March 23
The Election Commission of India on Saturday sought an immediate report from Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma and Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in the Sangrur hooch tragedy through state’s chief electoral officer.
According to commission’s information, around 20 people have died and a similar number of them are under treatment at various hospitals in Sangrur and Patiala districts.
The Punjab chief electoral officer had written to the chief secretary and the DGP to send an immediate preliminary report and a detailed report on Saturday regarding the entire event to apprise the commission.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP
Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...