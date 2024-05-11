Ludhiana, May 11
Eminent poet and Padma Shri awardee Dr Surjit Patar passed away peacefully in his sleep.
He was 79-years-old.
He started writing poetry in his mid sixties and his famous poetic compositions include “Hawa vich Likhe Harf" Birkh Arz Kare, Hanere Vich Sulagdi Varnmala, Lafzaan Di Dargah, Patjhar Di Pazeb, and Surzameen.
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was awarded Padma Shri in 2012. Patar hailed from Patar Kalan village in Jalandhar and retired as professor of Punjabi from Punjab Agricultural University.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...
BJP leader who first flagged Prajwal Revanna sex video case arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga
Whistleblower Devaraje Gowda is accused of leaking these vid...
Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files
Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release
Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras
The ongoing geomagnetic storm has escalated to an "extreme" ...