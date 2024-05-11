Eminent Punjabi poet Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar dies at 79

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 11

Eminent poet and Padma Shri awardee Dr Surjit Patar passed away peacefully in his sleep.

He was 79-years-old.

He started writing poetry in his mid sixties and his famous poetic compositions include “Hawa vich Likhe Harf" Birkh Arz Kare, Hanere Vich Sulagdi Varnmala, Lafzaan Di Dargah, Patjhar Di Pazeb, and Surzameen.

He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was awarded Padma Shri in 2012. Patar hailed from Patar Kalan village in Jalandhar and retired as professor of Punjabi from Punjab Agricultural University.

