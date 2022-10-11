Ex-servicemen protest

Muktsar: Guardians of Governance (GoG) on Monday took out a protest march here and burnt an effigy of the state government for terminating their services. Avtar Singh Fakkarsar and Harpreet Singh Happy said the GoG scheme was doing well, but the government discontinued the services of 4,300 ex-servicemen. TNS
Youth dies of ‘overdose’
Muktsar: A 25-year-old youth, Boota Singh, allegedly died due to drug overdose at Saunke village here on Monday. His father, Darshan Singh, has lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that Subhash Kumar and Jaswinder Singh of Ramnagar village had taken away his son on Sunday evening. “Later, Boota was found from Jhorar village, but was not in his senses. He was taken to Bathinda, where he passed away,” said Darshan. TNS
Teachers continue agitation
Sangrur: Despite worsening health, members of the ETT-TET Pass Unemployed 2364 Sangharsh Committee have refused to end their protest. Two members of the committee are sitting atop a water tank while others are protesting nearby and outside the DC office. They also threatened to intensify the agitation. TNS
LoP mourns Yadav’s demise
Chandigarh: Expressing condolences to the family and followers on the demise of former UP CM and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Monday said he was a great politician and was irreplaceable in the political and social arena. TNS
Infiltrator sent for narco test
Abohar: On the directions of Sriganganagar Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pakistan national Rizwan Ashraf, who was nabbed by the BSF when he allegedly crossed the Zero Line near Khakha village on July 16, was on Sunday taken from the high-security jail of Ajmer to Gandhinagar in Gujarat for a narco test. Interrogation revealed that he had crossed the border with the intention of killing Nupur Sharma. OC
Religious fervour
Sikh devotees take part in a religious procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Ramdas on the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
