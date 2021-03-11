Chamkaur Sahib: Eye surgeon sets sight on better healthcare

Tribune News Service

Arun Sharma

Ropar, April 28

A minor objection over his appointment as chairman of the doctors’ cell of the Congress made eye surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh (61) think about contesting the Assembly elections and settle a score with then Chamkaur Sahib MLA. He had his revenge this Assembly polls when he defeated the legislator, who by the time had become the Chief Minister.

Dr Singh (61), who joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2015, defeated former CM Charanjit Singh Channi with a comfortable margin.

Will focus on infra One of my priorities will be to set up at least one government college in my constituency and build a bridge on the Sutlej. I will get stadiums constructed in villages. —Dr Charanjit Singh, Chamkaur Sahib MLA

“I had promised my party that I would to defeat the Chief Minister and I did that,” he says.

Before entering politics, he was into social service, organising more than 2,000 free eye check-up camps in his area and performing nearly 45,000 surgeries.

This made him popular in Chamkaur Sahib and brought him closer to politicians. In 2002, he worked for the win of Congress candidate Jagmohan Singh Kang at Morinda and, in 2014, then Pradesh Congress Committee president Partap Singh Bajwa appointed him the chairman of the party’s doctors’ cell.

“I was a die-hard supporter of the Congress and had never thought of entering politics. When Channi, who was the Congress MLA from Chamkaur Sahib at that time, objected to my appointment, I decided to contest against him,” Dr Singh says.

He switched sides and joined the AAP in 2015. Two years later, he unsuccessfully fought against his namesake.

“Had the SAD cadre not voted for Channi, I would have defeated him then. I lost by nearly 12,000 votes,” he says.

In saddle now, Dr Singh has his priorities right. “One of my priorities will be to set up at least one government college in my constituency and build a bridge on the Sutlej. I will get stadiums constructed in villages. and towns of my segment,” he said.

Besides, the MLA said he would make efforts to strengthen the health and school infrastructure in Chamkaur Sahib.

