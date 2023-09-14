‘Fake’ sanction letters: Deputy LoP gets anticipatory bail

Hoshiarpur, September 13
Deputy Leader of Opposition Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal got anticipatory bail in the fake sanction letters case today.
AAP in-charge and sarpanch of Chabbewal Harminder Singh Sandhu had accused Raj Kumar of distributing fake approval letters for the amount to be released under the Punjab Construction Programme to woo voters.
An investigation had been initiated by the Vigilance Bureau. Dr Raj applied for anticipatory bail in the local court today. His lawyer said an application for the anticipatory bail was filed by Dr Raj in Hoshiarpur.
He had pleaded that the case was an attempt to implicate Dr Raj in a false case due to political vendetta, whereas in the investigation, conducted by the DC, it had become clear that there was no financial embezzelment in it and there was no loss to the government exchequer.
The advocate said the court had given anticipatory bail to Dr Raj and ordered him to join the investigation. The court had directed the VB that Dr Raj should be given three-day notice before the arrest.
