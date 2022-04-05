Punjab farmers to help check wheat sale from other states

Sangrur, April 4
To support the government in preventing the sale of wheat from other states, farm organisations have asked their members to be vigilant and inform the authorities about any outsider selling his produce in their area.
In many border areas, organisations have also asked their members to form special committees at village level.
“We should support the government authorities. In the past too, we had caught other state traders selling their crop in Punjab,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan.
“Our teams have been deputed and are conducting round the clock checking. Strict action will be taken against the accused,” said Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal.
Punjab BKU Dakaunda leader Jagmohan Singh said they had also asked their members to help authorities. —
