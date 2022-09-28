Fazilka: Akali leader Malkeet Singh Heera booked again

Fazilka, September 27
SAD leader Malkeet Singh Heera has been booked for duping two persons on the pretext of getting them a job in the Police Department. This comes three days after registration of a similar case against him.
According to an FIR lodged at the Amir Khas police station of Fazilka district, Paramjeet Singh of Swahwala village in Jalalabad subdivision alleged that Heera had taken Rs 14 lakh for getting the complainant’s son, Rajan and nephew, Vipin Kumar, jobs in the department.
