FIR against influencer for performing yoga at Golden Temple’s parikarma

Amritsar, June 23

A day after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) filed a complaint against social media influencer Archana Makwana of Gujarat for allegedly performing yoga at a “parikarma” of the Golden Temple, the Kotwali police have today registered an FIR against her for hurting religious sentiments.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh said, “We have gone through CCTV footage. The girl did not pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple. It seems a publicity stunt. Therefore, an FIR under Section 295-A of the IPC has been registered against her.” On June 22, the SGPC had lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner Ranjit Singh Dhillon after pictures of Makwana performing yoga “asanas” at parikarma went viral.

Social media influencer Archana Makwana said she had sincerely apologise for her mistake and promised to be more mindful in the future.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, chief, SGPC, also took action against three of its employees for gross negligence. Two of them were suspended while one was fined and transferred from the Golden Temple. Later, Makwana apologised for her act on her social medial handle. She said, “I recently posted something without indending to harm anyone’s religious sentiments. I was unaware that performing yoga in the Gurdwara Sahib could be offensive to some as I did not mean any harm to anyone.” She said she had sincerely apologise for her mistake and promised to be more mindful in the future.

Dhami said the girl had hurt the sentiments of the community and violated the “maryada” of Darbar Sahib.

He said, “Nobody will be allowed to act against the “maryada” of holiest Sikh shrine. Some people deliberately indulge in such objectionable acts.” On Sunday, Makwana uploaded another video claiming that she had received death and rape threats from unknown persons. She said she had visited the shrine on June 20 and then on June 21 on the International Yoga Day.

“A Sikh man had clicked the picture but nobody told me it was wrong,” stated Makwana, adding that people should not give it a political or communal colour. The Gujarat Police have also provided her security after threats.

