Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 23

In order to channelise energy of youngsters, especially in rural areas, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today launched “Khed Maidan, Har Pind Di Pehchan” campaign under which the government will establish a stadium in every village.

The CM paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were unceremoniously cremated by the Britishers on the banks of Sutlej at Hussainiwala. Mann was accompanied by Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Ferozepur MLAs Rajnish Dahiya and Ranbir Singh Bhullar and senior officials.

The CM said youngsters could be kept away from drugs by encouraging them to take part in sporting activities. “The government will appoint permanent PT teachers in government schools so that the talent can be nurtured at a formative stage,” Mann said, adding that the sportspersons should not worry about their future, as the government would take care of them.

“The government will also take help of retired sports officials and players to improve the infrastructure and provide training to students,” the CM said.

He said Ferozepur would be developed as a major tourist hub so that the sacrifice of the martyrs could continue to inspire the generations to come. However, he did not mention about any particular project to be launched in this border district.

The CM said one had to introspect whether dreams of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation had been fulfilled or not. “If we have somehow failed to fulfil the dreams of martyrs due to one reason or the other, we have to work hard to realise them now,” said Mann.

He said a 30-ft tall statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh would be installed at the international airport in Mohali.

Mann said bringing reforms in the education sector would be the biggest priority of the AAP government. “If we will be able to improve the level of studies, it will help the students in getting better jobs,” said Mann, adding that youngsters should carry laptops in their hands, not drugs and weapons.

Later, the CM also visited the India-Pakistan joint check post and interacted with the BSF jawans.

