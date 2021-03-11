For planned growth, Punjab government mulls urban estates in each district

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, May 4
The Department of Housing and Urban Development has embarked upon an ambitious plan to carve out urban estates across the state.
The exercise to identify the land varying from 100 acres or above has started. “We have chunks of land in some districts. Immediately, the department can go in for urbanisation in Pathankot, Phagwara and Hoshiarpur,” said a senior government functionary.
In cities like Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala, Bathinda and some other places, the department already has its housing projects, besides that of private realtors. Officials have clarified that urban estates of the housing department will not was hamper the projects of private relators.
“There are some small towns that have to witness planned urbanisation. To propel planned urbanisation and discourage illegal colonisation, new urban estates will be developed. The urban estates will be within the planning areas of the respective district,” said sources.
Development authorities in Amritsar, Bathinda, Greater Mohali, Jalandhar, Patiala, Dera Baba Nanak and Anandpur Sahib have been asked to identify land, varying between 100 acres and 500 acres. Principal Secretary, Housing, Ajoy Kumar Sinha said the department is in the initial stage of contemplation to come up with urban estates.
Small towns to witness turnaround
