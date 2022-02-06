Four workers mowed down by car

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, February 5

A speeding car mowed down four MGNREGA workers and left one of their woman companion injured near Sangu Dhaun village on Bathinda Road today. The MGNREGA workers were sitting along the road when the mishap occurred around 3.15 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Simranjit Kaur, Virpal Kaur, Chhinderpal Kaur and Pritam Singh.

The injured has been identified as Sehajpreet Kaur, who has been admitted to a private hospital.

The police said the car reportedly belonged to Sukhdeep Singh, a sewadar, at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here.

Jasvir Singh, SHO, Muktsar Sadar police station, said, “Sukhdeep was heading back to his home in Badal village along with his wife, mother and kid, when the mishap occurred. He immediately dropped his wife, kid and mother at the spot and took all the injured to the Civil Hospital, where three of them were declared brought dead. He ran away from there. We are registering a case in this regard.”