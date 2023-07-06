 Gender test 'racket' at Raikot centre : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Gender test 'racket' at Raikot centre

Gender test 'racket' at Raikot centre

Health authorities baffled as over 75% women who got ultrasound done delivered boys

Gender test 'racket' at Raikot centre

An ultrasound centre sealed recently by the Health Department has baffled the health authorities as over 75 per cent of the pregnant women who underwent an ultrasound at the centre delivered male babies. The department is suspecting a huge sex-determination scandal.



Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, July 5

An ultrasound centre sealed recently by the Health Department has baffled the health authorities as over 75 per cent of the pregnant women who underwent an ultrasound at the centre delivered male babies. The department is suspecting a huge sex-determination scandal.

Guilty will face stern action

We are looking into the matter and stern action will be taken against those involved. Balbir Singh, Health Minister

Mata Lajjawati Jain Memorial Hospital in Raikot, Ludhiana, came under the scanner after the health authorities in Barnala got a tip-off that a pregnant woman allegedly underwent a sex-determination test at the centre.

The Civil Surgeon’s office, Barnala, analysed the record of the centre and found that between January and December 2022, the centre examined 202 “self-referred” pregnant women from across the state and some other states too.

As per a communication sent by the Civil Surgeon to the Director, Health Services, Punjab, 135 pregnant women from Ludhiana district and 67 from other districts of the state and neighbouring states got a scan done at the centre. While data for Ludhiana district is not yet available, of the remaining 67 cases, it was found that 39 women gave birth to boys and just nine gave birth to girls. Besides, four abortions took place. Five deliveries are still awaited, eight did not turn up for a follow-up and two women were not pregnant.

A bigger shock for the health authorities came after an analysis of the record of women pregnant between 14 and 20 weeks. At this stage of pregnancy, the gender of the foetus can be determined through an ultrasound. Of 24 women, 20 gave birth to boys and just one girl was born. Two deliveries are awaited and one case remains untraceable.

“Such a huge gap in the birth of male and female babies is only possible due to sex determination,” said Dr Areet Kaur, former Director, Health Services, Punjab. “The sex ratio is still skewed in Punjab. The figures in this case are shocking. It needs to be probed thoroughly,” she said.

Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh, Civil Surgeon, Barnala, said he got a tip-off that a sex-determination test of a pregnant woman from Barnala district was carried out at the particular ultrasound centre in Raikot. “However, the woman denied undergoing any such test. So, we summoned the complete record of the three centres in Raikot.”

On January 14, the Barnala health authorities received information that the woman had delivered a male child.

The role of the Ludhiana health authorities has also come under the scanner. The Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, did not provide the complete record of 135 cases despite five reminders sent to them. When they provided the record after the intervention of the state health authorities, it was incomplete. The Ludhiana authorities were able to verify the record of just 66 cases. In 69 cases, they claimed the mobile phone was switched off. They didn’t feel the need to physically verify the record by visiting the registered address, which is mandatory under the PNDT Act.

Dr Hatinder Kaur, Civil Suregon, Ludhiana, said the centre was sealed as the doctor in whose name the ultrasound machine was registered had left the country without intimating the authorities and it was being operated by a nurse. Asked about the district health authorities’ non-cooperation in verifying the record, she said they had an acute shortage of ASHA workers and ANMs.

All attempts to contact Dr Ramesh Jain, owner of Mata Lajjawati Jain Memorial Hospital in Raikot (Ludhiana) remained futile as his assistant, who received the call on his mobile number, said he was in the US and would be back after 10 days.

Girls born to only nine women

  • Data was available in only 67 cases. It was found that 39 women gave birth to boys and just nine delivered girls
  • Besides, four abortions took place. Five deliveries are still awaited, eight did not turn up for a follow-up and two women were not pregnant

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Man seen sexually harassing foreigner in viral video in Rajasthan arrested

2
Nation

MP urination case: Home of accused razed, kin claim action being taken over old video circulated as elections close

3
Punjab

BJP will work on all 13 Lok Sabha and 117 assembly seats in Punjab, says newly-appointed state party chief Sunil Jakhar

4
Nation

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin MP in Canada slams posters by Khalistani supporters; says they continue to reach a new low

6
Haryana

Gurugram administration to conduct structural audit of 23 housing societies

7
Sports

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut

8
Punjab

40-feet wide breach in Kandi canal after heavy rain in Punjab

9
Trending

Viral video: Priyanka Chopra lambasted for saying Indian movies are about 'hips, bo*bs'

10
Sports

India, Ashwin continue to be No1 in Test rankings; Williamson topples Root

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...

Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks

Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks

NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...

SCO states to work on unified terror list

SCO states to work on unified terror list

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...


Cities

View All

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Parks on Majitha road turn virtual lakes without proper drainage

Dangling wires in Dilawari Street area endanger lives

Police arrest two for attack on BJP SC Morcha leader

Drug peddler held with 276-gm heroin

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

2BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

Stray canine menace: Sec 28 residents live in fear of stray dogs

2 boys drown in Saketri rivulet

Rain likely for five days

Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

Rain lashes Delhi, mercury drops

Couple ends life over financial crisis

2 arrested with Rs 85 lakh cash

Cop's wife rams car into 4 persons outside AIIMS

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Kanungo arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe

State of parks: Urban Estate-1 park paints a picture of neglect

PUDA employee among 4 held for creating fake property papers

Fields waterlogged as 50-ft wide breach reported in Kandi canal

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Working of courts hit as rain lashes Ludhiana

Polluted Buddha Nullah overflows, water enters houses in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for many as MC shed, govt school wall give way in Ludhiana

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Investigation finds loose ends in sewer testing on day of incident

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

Vir Singh’s entire poetic works to be transliterated into Shahmukhi

Vacant seats: Punjabi unversity extends date for admission

Committee begins stir over village common land

Fatehgarh Sahib: 'Stop plying of illegal carts'