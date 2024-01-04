Punjab Government inks MoU for water conservation

Chandigarh, January 3
In a bid to bolster water conservation and management efforts, the state government today inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kuantum Papers Ltd. The agreement signed between the Department of Soil and Water Conservation and the Hoshiarpur-based paper company took place in the presence of Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.
He said the firm would fund both new and ongoing projects related to water resource conservation and management through the CSR funds.
