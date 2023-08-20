Harsimrat, Warring begin poll meetings

Bathinda, August 19
With the Lok Sabha elections due next year, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s wife Amrita Warring today held public meetings in the city.
Harsimrat first inaugurated Amrit Pharmacy at AIIMS, Bathinda, followed by sewing machine distribution functions by Nahni Chaan at Sanjay Nagar, Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Nandgarh and Bahl Yatri. Warring along with his wife Amrita on Saturday morning went to councillor Umesh Gogi’s house for a condolence meet.
#AIIMS #Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Harsimrat Badal #Lok Sabha
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors