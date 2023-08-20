Harsimrat, Warring begin poll meetings

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 19

With the Lok Sabha elections due next year, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s wife Amrita Warring today held public meetings in the city.

Harsimrat first inaugurated Amrit Pharmacy at AIIMS, Bathinda, followed by sewing machine distribution functions by Nahni Chaan at Sanjay Nagar, Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Nandgarh and Bahl Yatri. Warring along with his wife Amrita on Saturday morning went to councillor Umesh Gogi’s house for a condolence meet.

#AIIMS #Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress #Harsimrat Badal #Lok Sabha