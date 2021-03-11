HC transfers 346 Judicial Officers in subordinate courts of Punjab, Haryana

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has transferred 346 Judicial Officers in the subordinate Courts of Punjab and Haryana.

The transferred Judicial Officers have been asked to relinquish charge from their present assignment immediately and assume charge at their new place of posting as soon as possible thereafter.

As per the High Court orders, eight District and Sessions Judges and 68 Additional District and Sessions Judges in Punjab have been transferred.

Another 120 Punjab Judicial Officers, including 45 Civil Judges (Senior Division) and 75 Civil Judges (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrates, have been transferred.

In the transfers list of Haryana, seven District and Sessions Judge, and 56 Additional District and Sessions Judges have been assigned new postings.

Another 86 Judicial Officers including 41 Civil Judges (Senior Division) and 45 Civil Judges (Junior Division) cum Judicial Magistrates of Haryana have been transferred.