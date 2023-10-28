 High moisture content in paddy leaves millers jittery : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • High moisture content in paddy leaves millers jittery

High moisture content in paddy leaves millers jittery

High moisture content in paddy leaves millers jittery

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, October 27

High moisture content in paddy that has arrived in the mandis of Punjab is making rice millers jittery. The moisture content in paddy, especially in the mandis of Nihal Singh Wala, Moga, Ferozepur, Muktsar, Khanna, Fatehgarh Sahib, to name a few, is ranging between 20-24 per cent against the prescribed limit of 17 per cent.

Commission agents and millers from across the state said the moisture content in paddy was higher because of the rain during harvesting time. Even now, the weather is much cooler because of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in high humidity at night. Harbans Rosha, a commission agent in Khanna, said in cases where millers refused to accept the packed paddy having high moisture content, commission agents were getting these unpacked, drying it and then re-packing and sending it to millers.

Mandis filled to capacity

  • The state’s mandis are brimming with paddy, with daily arrivals crossing 6 LMT for the second consecutive day on Friday
  • So far, 74.44 LMT paddy has arrived in mandis, of which 72.68 LMT has been procured and 44.52 LMT lifted. The remaining 28.16 LMT paddy is yet to be lifted

The state government officials maintain that there was nothing unusual about the high moisture in paddy and incidents of millers being reluctant to take paddy for milling are few. Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Secretary, Food and Supply, told The Tribune that every year when the moisture content was high in paddy, it was dried in the mandis before packed and sent to millers. “This year, too, we are following the same practice. Wherever there are complaints of high moisture, the paddy is first being dried and then sent to millers, who are accepting it,” he said.

On the other hand, after having suffered huge losses because of the rejection of their fortified rice kernel consignments by the FCI, millers say that they are not willing to take another financial risk by accepting paddy with high moisture content and then spending money to ensure that they return 67 per cent rice to the central food agency. While many millers are declining to accept this paddy, fearing that they will not be able to meet the out-turn ratio of milling 67 per cent rice from paddy, there are others located at a considerable distance from the mills, who are declining the release orders issued to them by the state government to take paddy from the mandis.

A rice miller in Nihal Singh Wala told The Tribune that he had declined to accept the release order issued to him for milling paddy as it had high moisture content of 24 per cent.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Ferozepur #Moga #Muktsar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

2
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

3
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

4
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

5
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

6
World Cup 2023

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

7
Punjab

Only green crackers to be allowed in Punjab for a short duration on Diwali, says minister Meet Hayer

8
Punjab

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

9
J & K

2 BSF men injured in unprovoked Pakistan firing on border in Jammu

10
Business

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi


Cities

View All

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Two farmers booked for burning paddy stubble

Ward Watch: Choked sewers, open garbage disposal add to residents’ woes

Land acquisition: Farmers told to apply for compensation

Thai girls working at spas in Amritsar being lured into flesh trade

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

11 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 1.24 crore in US auction

5 officers in race for Chandigarh Adviser’s post

Another failed auction, no takers for 18 vends in Chandigarh

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Lieutenant Governor nod to end services of civil defence volunteers from Nov 1

Land acquisition for Phase III of Barapullah Project gets approval

AAP demands release of MP Sanjay Singh

Speeding SUV hits constable

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

TIET among 100 institutions for setting up 100 5G use case labs

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published