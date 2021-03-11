IEDs' recovery: NIA conducts search ops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

The NIA today conducted searches at SAS Nagar and Tarn Taran districts in the case related to the seizure of IEDs and arms/ammunition from Bastara toll plaza on May 5, an official press release said here today.

The search operations led to recovery of electronic devices, cartridges and other incriminating materials. During the May 5 seizure, three IEDs, one pistol, two magazines, 31 live rounds and Rs 1.30 lakh in cash were recovered from four persons traveling in an Innova vehicle.