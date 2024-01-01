In 2023, free electricity given to 90% domestic consumers in Punjab: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

Presenting an account of Power Department’s performance during 2023, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO today said that the department successfully faced many challenges, besides setting new records during the year while providing free power to over 90 per cent domestic consumers.

The domestic consumers were provided 600 units of free electricity on bimonthly basis (300 units monthly). Free electricity was also provided to run tubewells across the state, he added.

In a press statement issued here, the minister said following efforts by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann-led state government, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) witnessed a profit of Rs 564.75 crore from April 1 to September 30, 2023.

The PSPCL successfully managed to overcome the challenges in operationalising the Pachhwara Central Coal Mine, which had remained closed for around 7 years. The dispatch of low-cost coal from that mine to the state began in December 2022. He said about 30 lakh metric tonne (LMT) coal had been supplied to the PSPCL thermal power stations till now. Coal stock sufficient for about 30 days was available at Ropar and Lehra Mohabbat thermal power plants. About 20 per cent more power was generated by the government thermal plants this year, he claimed.

Earlier, the practice of short-term power purchase agreements was followed, which led to the purchase of expensive power in the hour of need. “Now, the PSPCL plans well in advance to make power purchase arrangements at competitive prices,” he said.

The minister said the highest-ever power demand of 15,293 MW was met on June 23, which was 7 per cent higher than the highest demand of 14,311 MW seen on June 29, 2022.

